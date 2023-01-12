SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team is coming off their first district championship in 18 years. This year, they’re looking for more.

“We love playing the way we do,” says Salem senior Kami Rohm. “We love pushing the ball up and down the court, we are a very up-and-down team. We love being aggressive.”

There is no mistaking the Salem girls basketball team. A gritty, in-your-face bunch, coming off a Regional trip a year ago and looking for more this year.

“Losing in the regional finals really makes me want more, to go to state,” says Rohm.

One of the leaders of the 12-2 Quakers is Kami Rohm. She leads the team in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Not only is she leading on the court, but in the classroom as well. She carries a 4.0-grade point average and is a member of the National Honors Society, Key Club, Pep Club and German Club.

“A lot of the traits you learn in the classroom correlate on the court,” says Rohm. “You need to be to school on time or class on time is just like having to be at practice on time. Turning in an assignment on time or learning a new lesson in class is just like learning a new play.”

The Quakers senior doesn’t just succeed for Salem’s basketball team. She is a four-sport athlete, earning all-conference soccer honors this past year. Rohm also helped the Quakers to a 4th place finish at the state cross-country meet in 2021 and is a district high jump qualifier.

“It takes a lot, but I wouldn’t say it is too much. I just love always being busy,” says Rohm. “I love always hanging out with my friends and always doing something.”

Rohm plans on attending college next year, but right now her focus is on the Quakers getting regional revenge.

“All the juniors and seniors know what it feels like,” says Rohm. “Going that far and going to state would just be incredible.”