Salem’s Exline continues to shatter school records and is now ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem senior Blaize Exline is no stranger to breaking records. The All-Conference wide receiver currently holds nine school records — nearly every single receiving record in Quaker history. He is currently just seven points shy of breaking his 10th for most points scored in a season.

“I mean, I always knew I was a pretty good player, but to shine like this was pretty crazy to me,” Exline said.

This year, Exline has racked up 1,334 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns to lead his team to an 8-3 record.

Exline is also a member of Salem’s baseball and track teams. On the diamond, Exline is a lead-off hitter and center fielder. Last season, the Quakers went undefeated and claimed a conference championship.

“We had a ton of great players all around the field and then our batting was really awesome too, so that kind of helped us win all the games,” Exline added.

In track, he runs the 100m, 200m and relays and is a regional qualifier.

Exline is just as impressive in the classroom, posting a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“I kind of do all my work in school in my spare classes,” he said. “I kind of do all my work there and of course my family helps me out.”

He is also a member of the National Honor Society and has recorded over 100 community service hours through the football team.

“We did something for Halloween last year,” Exline said. It was a trail of treats thing. We handed out candy and helped the people set up and stuff. Then we handed out food for a food drive. We do all types of stuff.”

Exline is still exploring his options for college next fall.

“I would like to play football in college, something along those lines,” he said. “I’m not sure what I’ll study yet, but I’ll find that out soon.”

Exline and the Quakers face off against Ursuline Friday night in the second round of the playoffs.

“Last year, we didn’t make it insanely too far and I think we’re kind of the underdogs this week,” he added. So, I think it’d be pretty good to beat Ursuline and move on.”