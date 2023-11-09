SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem senior Rylee Hutton is a 12 letter varsity athlete and this week’s Student Athlete of the Week.

Hutton said sports have been her passion her whole life.

“Ever since I was younger, my dad always pushed me in sports, so I just kind of grew up like in a sport house-based family and everything,” said Hutton. “All my life, sports have just been like kind of my everything.”

She plays soccer, basketball and track. Hutton said she gives it her all, whatever she plays.

“I always just tend to give my 100% and never really slack off,” said Hutton. “I just always want the best for the team, so I give my all every game.”

In soccer, Hutton holds school records for goals and hat tricks. According to the OHSAA, she is the 29th all-time girls goal scorer in Ohio.

She is also a star basketball player, and deadly from three.

In track, throughout high school, she has been to state for the 400m and 4 X 400m. Hutton also has the school records for the 400m and the long jump.

She said even after all of her sports achievements, school is always on her mind.

“When I get a bad grade, I’m in a bad mood,” said Hutton.

Hutton also excels in the classroom and has a 4.0 GPA.

“Same in the classroom and on the field, I always have to do my best on assignments,” said Hutton. “If it’s not perfect, I won’t turn it in.”

Hutton is an avid figure skater and started when she was three, but she had to give it up competitively to focus on high school sports.

She is in Key Club and the National Honors Society. She dedicates a lot of her time to volunteering, having countless hours helping the community.

Hutton said what she enjoys the most is growing the young athletes of Salem.

“They finally get it, it just makes you very proud of yourself,” said Hutton. “You made them accomplish this goal. Not only your goal, but also their goal. So it just makes me happy.”