POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland senior Jack Fulton is a two-year starter on the Poland basketball team who prides himself on defense and hustle. But he’s a playmaker on both the hardwood and the football field.

“Football for sure is my thing,” Fulton said. “The basketball is just like a hobby on the side, but football is my thing.”

Fulton is a three-year starter at quarterback and safety, and the only player in school history to pass and rush for over 1,000 yards each in a single season. He’s won 24 games over the last three years and appeared in nine playoff games. He’s a First Team All-Conference selection and a member of the WKBN Big 22.

“I think my biggest thing is my playmaking ability,” Fulton said. “Whenever something breaks down, I’m always ready to make something out of it. I was always getting extra yards, finding the open guy five seconds after the play was called, just always doing something to keep the play going.”

Fulton also volunteers in his free time with the Rescue Mission and helped deliver food to homebound seniors during COVID-19. He also carries a 3.9 GPA in the classroom.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” Fulton said. “A lot of late nights grinding the homework and stuff, making sure I get the extra points and then that comes with the sports. I’m always working out getting everything done I need to do.”

Fulton will continue playoff football next year at Kent State University.

“I think rising up to the next level competition’s big,” Fulton said. “It’s going to be fun to compete again and I can’t wait.”