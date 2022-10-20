POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – At this point In life, Poland Senior Logan Flament is used to leading the pack.

“Most of the time it is subconscious, you know, my body just gradually increases the pace as the race goes on and it feels natural to me,” Flament said.

It hasn’t always been quite that easy. Logan tried sport after sport until entering a 5k in 6th grade.

“When I ran a local 5K and I actually did pretty well, so seeing that I was good at something really motivated me to keep doing it,” Flament said.

And since, he hasn’t looked back for a second.

“That’s the cool thing about running is that you can keep on going, it’s so easy to see yourself improve because the times have dropped consistently compared to other sports,” Flament said. “It’s a little bit harder to see that linear improvement.”

A 16:01 5k, sub 4:30 mile, Flament has racked up quite the running resume: Four-time all-conference, three-time state qualifier, two-time All Ohio in Cross Country, and plans to continue running at the division one level at either West Point or the Naval Academy while studying engineering.

“One thing I do, I try to be to be more of a high achiever, I like to pursue excellence in everything I’m doing,” Flament said. “I haven’t gotten it yet, but I expect to be valedictorian ever since I heard that it was possible to get that to get that credit for getting a 4.0 and taking the hardest classes possible, because that’s just something I expected for myself.”

That’s possible because of the hard work Flament’s put in the classroom with a 4.0, but also around the school as president of the National Honor Society, Student Council senior, Student Council vice president, Spanish Club vice president and the founder of the Clothing Drive in Leadership Club.

“I think part of the reason that I pushed myself so hard, leadership wise, running wise, academics wise is because in order to be an officer in the military, you have to be sharp in all those areas. I try to push myself as hard as I can in high school to give myself that preparation, to take it to the next level in college,” Flament said.

Poland Senior Logan Flament is our Student Athlete of the Week.