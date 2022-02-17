POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In her final high school season, Poland senior Morgan Kluchar aims to add as many plaques to the gym wall as possible.

“Our coach has always preached to us that you haven’t accomplished anything unless you put a plaque on that board pretty much, so that’s what we’re striving for ultimately,” Kluchar said.

Kluchar and the Bulldogs basketball team already have quite a few up there. Kluchar is currently a four-time conference champion, three-time sectional champ and a two-time district champ. She was also a regional runner-up as a freshman. This season, the first-team all-conference center and captain helped lead the 18-4 Bulldogs to Saturday’s sectional final.

“Really happy with how the season is going so far,” Kluchar said. “I think we’ve had some really big games and some really good wins and really good losses we’ve learned a lot from.”

Kluchar also plays volleyball for the Bulldogs. The middle hitter and four-year starter was an all-district honorable mention her sophomore, junior and senior years.

In the classroom, Kluchar takes numerous college credit classes and posts a 3.9 GPA.

“I always try to balance sports and school, even on bus rides I’ll be doing school work going to an away game,” she added. “I’ve always put school first and kept up my grades throughout the years.”

Kluchar is a member of the National Honor Society and treasurer of the student council. She is also in the Spanish club and was on the prom court. Over the last four years, Kluchar has racked up over 100 hours of volunteer work.

“The most rewarding thing is seeing other people’s enjoyment out of what you’re doing for them,” she said.

“So, just volunteering and being able to give my time is just so precious to me.”

Kluchar is still deciding on what college to attend, but in the meantime, she is soaking up every second of her final high school season.

“I’ve enjoyed the last four years so much. All the people I’ve met, the teammates, the coaches that have had such an impact on me in my career. I’ve just had so much fun through it all,” she said.