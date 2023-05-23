WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s Logan Flament was named the 2023 WYTV Male Student Athlete of the Week on Tuesday night.

The banquet was held at DiVieste’s Banquet Center in Warren.

The senior is a two-sport standout for the Bulldogs.

He has earned numerous accolades, including being a four-time All-Conference and four-time state qualifier in cross country.

He is also a two-time state qualifier in track for Poland and a two-time national qualifier in indoor track.

Off the track, Flament served as president of the National Honor Society, student council senior class vice president, Spanish Club vice president and founder of the clothing drive for the Leadership Club.

In the classroom, Flament has achieved a 4.0 GPA throughout his academic career and is Poland’s valedictorian.

Following graduation, Flament plans to continue his running career at the Division I level at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he plans to focus on engineering.

A total of 40 student-athletes from 32 different schools were honored at the event on Tuesday night. Their average grade point average was 4.0 between the honorees.