MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) — McDonald’s Megan Hipple loves to run. The Blue Devils cross country and track standout has rewritten the record books at McDonald and is the reigning state champion in the 3200-meter run.

“Some people might think 45, 50 miles a week is kind of crazy, but for me, it is what works,” said the Blue Devils senior. “It lets me see that my work is paying off. That I am reaching my goals. It is nice to know that I am setting a goal that other people will try and reach for one day.”

Hipple owns the school record in the 5k and 3200 and is currently the top-ranked runner in the 3200 regardless of division in the state. She said there is a certain way she attacks each race.

“I like to do something we call sit and kick,” Hipple said. “You sit on the person in first and once you feel comfortable there, you try and go ahead and gap them. It is really just a mind game.”

For Hipple, it is all about picking your spot.

“You start to feel, I am comfortable here. And you don’t want to be comfortable during a race, you want to be uncomfortable,” Hipple said.

“So when I [was] starting to get too comfortable I know it is time for me to go.”

She can do it in the classroom as well. Ranking among the top in her Blue Devil class with a perfect 4.0 GPA. But Hipple said just like on the track, she has had to put the work in.

“School did not come easy to me as it does most,” Hipple said.

“But I have to put the work in, and I have managed to maintain all A’s for all four years. I don’t want to just be an athlete, I want to be a student-athlete. You have to take the time to be a student, put the work in just like you put the training in.”

Outside of the classroom, Hipple gives her time helping multiple track events in the area. In the coming weeks, she will look to defend her crown in the 3200 meter at the state track meet in Columbus.

“I want to qualify in as many events as I can. It is senior year so I have nothing to lose,” Hipple said.

“It would be awesome, I would love to do that. I really hope I can stay faithful in my training, keep working hard.”