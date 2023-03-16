VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews softball program has been one of the more successful ones in the Valley over the last decade plus. Eight district titles in 12 years, including back-to-back crowns.

“It is a great honor for me. We are supporting a legacy and many, many years and generations of athletes that have come through the program,” said senior Gianna Toto. “For me, I feel like what makes this team special is our connection to each other. We really love working hard, putting the work in and the effort and pushing through. It is just an honor to be a part of it and watch the magic of Mathews softball.”

Toto was an All-NAC honorable mention last season as she hit .384 for Mathews.

She is also a mainstay on the Mustangs’ volleyball team, a two-time letterman who racked up 528 assists in two seasons and was an All-District honorable mention selection. This year, she is the lone softball senior for the Mustangs, something she says has been a transition, years in the making.

“My sophomore year I came in with a lot of older seniors, I believe there were five,” Toto said. “They really showed me what a good leader is and how to take on that responsibility and take on that challenge and make it your own and really work with your teammates and coaches and really help them out and push them through.”

Not only is Toto highly touted on the field, she is just as impressive in the classroom with a 3.8 GPA. She is vice president of the National Honors Society; a member of SMASH, Key Club and Spanish Club; and is a majorette.

“It can be difficult sometimes and become a lot but it just really depends on what your goals are,” Toto said. “I feel like I set really high goals for myself and I think that with my coaches, teammates, friends, teachers, they have all really helped ease that load and give me the help I need to become the person I am.”

Now, Toto and the ‘Stangs will look to continue the tradition and grab a three-peat of district titles.

“It would mean a whole lot to me,” she said. “I love my girls a lot. They have showed me a lot of compassion and friendship, and for us to come and get a three-peat would be such an honor for me. Just really, really amazing.”