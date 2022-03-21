VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews’ senior Vinny Sharp spends at least 90 minutes every day working on his game.

“I played for the past two years straight,” says Sharps. “I played on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, every single holiday you can think of, I played on that day. I didn’t take a day off.”

“You could play varsity, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to be good at varsity,” added Sharp. “You have to work all the time, no matter what. Always get shots up if you want to be a consistent player.”

That hard work has paid off. Sharp averaged over 20 points per game this season, and will graduate as Mathews’ all-time leading scorer with over 15 hundred career points.

He helped lead the Mustangs to 25 wins this year, their first conference title in 10 years, and their first District Championship in school history.

And he did it, all while posting big numbers in the classroom. Sharp ranks in the Top Ten of his senior class with a 3.85 GPA.

“It’s just as hard as basketball. You have to work just as hard,” says Sharp. “It is a competitive thing because not only do you have to be competitive in the way that you think of basketball, but also grades because you don’t want to fall behind. You want to get good grades, you want to get to college, you want to get a good GPA so that you can get scholarships to go to college and just all comes together when you’re competitive and have a good thought process.”

Sharp has also given back by serving as an instructor for the Mathews youth basketball camp each of the last four years.

“It means a lot to see kids work hard and say like, ‘oh this is a Vinny Sharp short move’,” says Sharp. “It’s really nice to see and it makes me feel really good that I work so hard and then they see me work hard and want to work hard to to get our program better. It’s just a great feeling.”