LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville Senior Michael Ballone is a four-sport athlete, school record holder and our Student Athlete of the Week.

“Just a general competitiveness always trying to win,” said Ballone. “It’s just really exciting, getting to really experience high school through sports.”

Lowellville Senior Michael Ballone is no stranger to big stages and bright lights. He has four varsity letters on the football team while starting for three years. He’s also made the All-Northeast Inland District first-team the past three years and was all-state his Sophomore and Junior years.

“Means a lot, it just an outlet to be competitive,” said Ballone.

In basketball, he also has two varsity letters, but Ballone said it’s in track is where he truly shines.

“Placing at State in track, it was like the biggest wow, that really just happened moment for me,” said Ballone.

In indoor track, he started his Junior year and went to State. He also got on the podium, placing 6th in the 60m hurdles.

Next, in track and field, he will have four varsity letters and has school records in the 4 X 400m and 300m hurdle. He also has five outdoor state medals, and first and second finishes at different districts and regionals, in the 4 X 400m, 300m hurdles, and 110m high hurdles.

But in having a 4.0 GPA, Ballone said he takes school as seriously as sports.

“Responsibility for your actions, if you mess up, it’s, it’s on you regardless of the situation,” said Ballone.

Ballone is also a member of the National Honors Society and Italian club. He also helps out at Lowellville peewee football camps, where he said he loves helping kids with their skills.

“Reminds me how I felt at the peewee football camps,” said Ballone. “Just helping them out and seeing that spark. Helping them feel that first passion with football.”