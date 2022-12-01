LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Taking on a leadership role for a sports team can be a tall task, but whenever you have experience in basketball, volleyball, track and cheer, it certainly can help get you ready.

“It’s definitely a big jump going from being the underclassmen to being the leaders and just taking charge of a team as it’s not difficult to kind of comes naturally, but it’s still a lot of work,” Lowellville senior Savannah Pricock said.

And not everybody can make it look that easy — 16 varsity letters between four sports later, basketball sticks out to Procick the most.

During her junior season, she averaged 12.5 points a game leading the Rockets and earning Second Team All Conference & All-Ohio Honorable Mention honors.

“All the accomplishments from last year definitely make me excited for this year,” Pricock said. “Hopefully, do even better and put more work in.”

But those aren’t the only accolades she’s racked up — it comes naturally in the classroom for Pricock as well, taking a 4.0 GPA into her last semester at Lowellville.

“My parents always push me to keep good grades, so once I see them want that for me, it became something I wanted, too,” Pricock said.

Finding the time through Wellness Club and National Honors Society too, it all comes down to one thing for Savannah.

“All of it takes focus to be focused on the game, focus on school, and that kind of crosses over,” Pricock said.

Lowellville senior Savannah Pricock is our Student Athlete of the Week.