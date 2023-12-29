LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon Senior, Trevor Siefke, is a dedicated student athlete, and loves to play sports for the little things in life.

“I love just playing for both my grandfathers and that was a big thing for me growing up, just seeing them smile whenever I was scoring all those points and throwing the football down the field and everything,” said Siefke.

Siefke has a haul of experience, as he is a four-year varsity starter on both the football and basketball team.

Siefke also has ten school records in football and is waiting for this season to break more in basketball.

“I’m very competitive, I play games like card games, board games, anything it is, I’m competitive,” said Siefke.

In football he has 10 school records and was 2023 academic All-Ohio. In the 2022 season, he was apart of the football team which made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

Then, in basketball, he scored his 1000th point his Junior year and has the record for steals in one game.

“Whenever I hit my 1000th point, I hit a three in the corner over there and everyone in the whole entire gym just went crazy,” said Siefke. “My heart just kind of dropped, I finally got it, and it was just a big relief.

He is not only a force in sports, but also in the classroom.

“You come to school to learn, you kind of practice to learn,” said Siefke. “Just like a coach always tells me you don’t know everything.”

Siefke is very competitive in the classroom as he boasts a 3.98 GPA. He is also involved in multiple clubs, being a part of Key club, National Honors Society, Spanish Club, and For Christian Athletes Club. He also helps Lisbon kids with youth sports tournaments and camps, growing sports in the area.

“It’s amazing, just seeing all the younger Lisbon kids, especially coming up to me and talking to me,” said Siefke. “I can watch them play and try to help them out too.”

Siefke enjoys being a good teammate, as he has grown up with his team in school. He also prides himself on being there for others.

“You grow up learning the sport and playing the sport just carries over,” said Siefke. “We’re all just here for each other no matter what.”