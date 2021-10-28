Kennedy Catholic’s Wood is a two-sport athlete, 4.0 student and now ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic senior Ashley Wood started dancing when she was just three years old.

“It just brings me a lot of joy,” Wood said. “I really like to dance. I’ve been doing it for so long, so I’m comfortable with it.”

Wood dances outside of school and is captain of the Golden Eagles’ dance line.

“Me and one other girl, we make our dances,” she added. “So, we perform them for football season. There’s three dances that we do and then for basketball, we also make three dances and perform them for that.”

She is also a three-year letter winner and captain of the volleyball team.

“This has actually been the best season of my whole high school career,” Wood said. “It’s really fun. The girls are really close. It’s all love.”

While juggling her athletics schedule, Wood posts a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently ranked third in her class.

“On Mondays, sometimes I have three practices a day: dance, dance line and volleyball. But I love doing them all, so I work with it,” she said.

Wood is a member of the National Honor Society and is vice president of the Student Council Executive Board. She also volunteers through the Action Club and Meals on Wheels.

“I’ll pack the bags with food,” she said. “They just have me do a whole bunch of different things. It’s something different every day. I’m not doing it right now because it’s in the morning during school, but during Thanksgiving, I’ll be doing it again.”

Wood is currently in the process of applying to colleges.

“I’ve applied to Dusquene so far, and I’m in the process of applying to Penn State Behrend and Maine, so whichever one works out. I really like math and numbers and physics and cosmetology, so hopefully one of those things.”