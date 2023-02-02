HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic was on the brink of adding a state championship banner to their rafters a year ago but the Golden Eagles came up short in the Class A title game.

“Losing last year is definitely a very bitter feeling,” said senior Hayden Keith. “It is something that you will never forget. So I know for me and the returning players it is a feeling that motivates us.”

Keith was a second-team all-region selection for KC last season. She is a four-year letter winner and this year, Keith is helping lead the Golden Eagles to one of the toughest schedules in the state.

“Every single game we learn something new about individually, as a team,” Keith said. “Every game you can see us getting better and better, and the non-conference teams we are playing are some of the best in the state, which is really good for us.”

As good as Keith has been on the floor for Kennedy, she is equally as special in the classroom — a 4.0 GPA and a member of the National Honors Society and student council.

“My grades are something that I really pride myself on. I work really hard for that, and the stuff you learn in the classroom, it can correlate to the court too. Time management, being responsible.”

She is also part of Action Club which helps gives back to the local community and she served meals at the Salvation Army with her Golden Eagles basketball team on Thanksgiving.

“That is something this school prides itself on,” Keith said. “Which is giving back to your community. Being able to be with your teammates and build that connection because that correlates on the court as well so that is something we love to do.”

Something Keith would also love to do, end her career with gold.

“To be able to win and go to Hershey would be a great experience again,” Keith said. “Especially to do it with my seniors and end my high school career with a win.”