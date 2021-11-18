Hubbard first baseman, 4.0 student named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Senior Gillian Ryser has been playing softball for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve been playing softball since I was four, so it’s just kind of been my first love,” Ryser said.

Last season, the four-year letter winner and first baseman recorded a .532 batting average and helped lead the Eagles to the district championship game.

“We ended up losing in the district finals, which was kind of disappointing for us, but I think this season we’re really going to come out strong and I think we’re ready for it,” Ryser said.

Ryser also plays volleyball for the Eagles and has a black belt in karate.

“I got involved with karate when I was probably around four and it took me a long time to get there, but it’s really cool to be able to say that I’m a black belt in karate,” she added.

In the classroom, Ryser posts a perfect 4.0 GPA. She has never received a single ‘B’ in high school and is currently ranked first in her class.

“Me and my sister kind of have a competition going,” Ryser said. “She was first in her class, so I have to be first in my class because of bragging rights within the fam.”

Ryser is the National Honor Society treasurer and the Spanish club vice president. She is a member of SAAD, ecology club, the school newspaper and is a peer leader. She also volunteers with the Animal Welfare League.

“I guess I just really wanted to be involved and I wanted to make a difference, so being in all these clubs I feel like helps me do that,” she said.

Ryser will be continuing her softball career next fall at Baldwin Wallace University. She plans on majoring in national security.

“I fell in love with the campus before I even really met with the coach and talked about the softball program and everything, so It just felt right once I got there.”