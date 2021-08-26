Howland standout lineman named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Six-foot-two, 250-pound Howland center and defensive end Grant Myers is as tough as they come.

“I love to hit people,” Myers said. “That’s the best part. You can hit someone without getting in trouble.”

The senior was an all-conference honorable mention last season. This year, he has taken on a huge leadership role on both sides of the ball.

“I’m good with the younger guys because we have a younger team this year,” he said. “Coaches depend on me to just help them out and that’s what I try to do my best at.”

Myers also played basketball for the Tigers his freshman year. This spring, he will be a member of the track and field team, competing in shot put and discus.

“It’s my senior year,” Myers added. “I just want to do everything I can before I graduate, so just try something new.”

In the classroom, Myers is just as competitive. He currently posts an impressive 4.6 GPA.

“I just make sure I have a good balance of both,” he said. “Put school obviously first, and then after that, go give all my time to football and nothing else, so — that’s just what it is.”

Myers is also a member of numerous clubs at Howland.

“I’m in National Honor Society,” he said. “I’m in HHS Serves and I also do our pep club.”

Myers is still weighing his college options but plans on studying business management.

“I have a couple D-II schools and other ones that I’m talking to, so hopefully those will come through as I get more film and highlights.” Myers said.

With his final high school season underway, Myers is making the most of every second on this field.

“Once that first game was over and I realized that was my last first game, I was really — I don’t know — surprised by it,” he said. “It has hit me a little, but I have the whole season still, so hopefully I can spend all that time with a good attitude.”

