HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland’s Courtney Clark was named the WYTV Female Student Athlete of the Year.

The award was presented at a banquet at DiVieste’s Banquet Center on Tuesday night.

Clark is a four-sport standout, band leader and straight-A student at Howland High School.

She is a four-year letter winner in track and a three-time conference and county champion in the shot put.

In addition, she is a two-time state qualifier and finished second at state last season.

As a sophomore, Clark won districts, regionals and was named the All-County Field Most Valuable Player. Her personal best throw of 42 feet 11.5 inches is a school record.

Clark is also the reigning indoor state champion in the shot put.

She spent the first two years of her high school career with the basketball team. She earned two varsity letters, was a two-time First-Team All-Conference selection and broke the freshman scoring record at Howland.

She spent her junior and senior years with the bowling team and became a First-Team All-Conference player there as well. She posted a career-high 236 game during her senior season.

As a volleyball player, Clark has earned three varsity letters and has twice been named First-Team All-Conference. She was also an honorable mention All-State selection, broke a school record for aces in a season and led the state in that category during her senior season.

Clark is likewise a four-year member of the Howland marching band and was named section leader the last two seasons. She was also a member of both pep and jazz band.

In the classroom, Clark carries an impressive 4.1 grade point average. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as the public relations officer for Student Senate.

She also participates in German Club, Science Club and Envirothon and is a school representative for the SMASH (Student Making A Safer Highway) program.

Clark also volunteers as the recycling coordinator at Howland High School.

She gives back at youth camps with the volleyball, track and basketball teams. She also serves as lector with her church and helps teach youth classes.

Clark will continue her academic and track & field career on scholarship at the University of Cincinnati. She plans to major in environmental science.