HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Anthony Massucci is aiming to close out his high school career with some hardware.

“Just want to win a district championship… my basketball team and my baseball team,” Massucci said.

On the court, the first-team all-conference shooting guard is averaging over 19 points per game. He currently leads the Tigers in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

This past January, Massucci broke his brother Michael’s school record to become Howland’s all-time leader in three-pointers with 91.

“Yeah, we joke about it a lot,” Massucci said. “Definitely argue about who is the better shoot, but that definitely fixed it.”

Massucci also plays baseball for the Tigers. The center fielder and pitcher was a first-team all-conference selection as a junior.

In the classroom, Massucci takes college credit classes and posts a 4.2 GPA.

“I’ve always prioritized school first,” he said. “My parents have pushed me hard and athletics second.”

He is a member of the pep club and a class representative. He is also a Eucharistic minister and volunteers through his church.

“We did a community service for elderly people,” Massucci added. “We had to rake leaves and just the joy of their face really made a difference for us.”

Massucci has dealt with knee injuries throughout his high school career.

“I’ve torn my left meniscus and my right meniscus, so both of them,” he said. “It was tough and a long process, but I just stayed true to the process and all in all bounced back.”

His recovery from his injuries has played a huge role in his college major.

“As of now, I’m going to Kent and hopefully in the future be a physical therapist. After my recovery process with my knees, it really sparked an interest for me,” he said.