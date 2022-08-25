GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville senior Jase Herrick is a four-year member of the Trojans football team and a captain of this year’s squad. He’s also the head coach’s son.

“It’s exciting because I get to spend the last four years playing a sport that I love with him,” says Greenville senior Jase Herrick. “It’s been challenging sometimes because he’s harder on me than anyone else, just because he knows I can take it and he knows I can be better.”

Herrick was an All-Region player on both sides of the ball last season. He led the team with 96 tackles on defense and over 400 yards receiving on offense. Herrick will also be a three-year letter-winner for the basketball team and was a State medalist last year in track in the 4×800 relay.

He will graduate with 11 varsity letters.

“It’s really all about time management,” says Herrick. “After a while, you learn to manage your time and it usually all works out. Sometimes you have to make sacrifices if you want to do something.”

Herrick is just as competitive in the classroom. He was vice president of his junior class last year and ranks in the Top Ten of his senior class with a 3.98 GPA.

“Everyone loves football in my family but they’ve always told me that I need to do my academics first,” says Herrick. “Put academics first, and then sports later. So that’s what I always try to do. And I just like to stay competitive in the classroom because I like to win.”

Herrick is still undecided about his college plans, but they could include football. He also plans to study communications or film studies.

“I’m really just chasing having a good life, being happy,” says Herrick. “It doesn’t really matter what I do as long as I’m happy where I am, and I’m around the people I love.”