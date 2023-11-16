FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Many football fans around the Valley know the talent Farrell senior and three-year starting QB Kabron Smith has on the field.

“I mean, I’ve broken some records from great, great people before me, but it’s just a blessing at that, I’m just taking it all in,” Smith said.

He’s not just the school’s all-time leading passer in a single game, when he was the first Steeler to toss for more than 400 yards and for an entire career, with more than 4,500 and counting, but he’s a model student as well.

“A 4.0 is what I try to maintain at most, you know school comes first but I just keep pushing myself that’s on the field in school,” Smith said. “So just maintain that for school and then it’s a student athlete, got to be a student before an athlete so getting stuff done in school and then I get it done.”

Now Karbon has set himself up to graduate top 5 in the 2024 class, all after racking up 67 career touchdowns, and also counting, with a chance to 3-peat as D10 Class 2a champs with him under center.

“I get overwhelmed doing this sometimes, I’ve got to do my schoolwork first, that’s main priority” Smith said. “Then I’m watching my film all up all the time, so it’s just getting my main things done, then getting to football again.”

After four years, Smith has been able to balance it all and have his priorities set, and that’s what Smith hopes the next generation of Steelers has been paying attention to, on top of all the records.

“I’m trying to set the standard for the young kids coming up,” Smith said. “I got younger siblings that look up to me, and I’ve got to just do what’s right to make sure they’re on the right path.”

Farrell senior Kabron Smith is our Student Athlete of the Week.