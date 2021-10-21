East Liverpool three-sport standout named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool senior Cole Dailey is passionate about soccer. His favorite part of the sport?

“Making big saves and the crowd goes crazy or saving a penalty kick because everyone is watching,” Dailey said.

The all-conference goalkeeper and eastern district all-star has made a lot of them this season — 107 saves to be exact, while only allowing 18 goals.

Dailey is also a member of the Potters’ basketball and tennis teams. On the hardwood, he is an all-conference, all-area and all-district selection and an all-Ohio special mention.

Dailey is also a district qualifier in tennis. He never picked up a racket until his freshman year.

“The soccer coach was the tennis coach and he brought nine of us out,” Dailey said. “None of us ever played tennis before and I qualified for districts that year.”

In the classroom, Dailey posts a 3.8 GPA. He is a member of many clubs, including the National Honor Society and the Student Christian Athletes Club. He is also a youth soccer referee.

“I like reffing because I just really love the game,” he added. “It’s fun to talk to the kids sometimes because they come up to you and are like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to score.’ It’s just nice to see them have fun.”

Dailey and the Potters’ soccer team will be playing in the sectional semifinals this Saturday.

“We’re looking to make it district finals this year,” Dailey said. “We’ve never made it out of district finals ever in the history, so it would be kind of nice to win one.”