YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For Cardinal Mooney senior Jack Desmond, being named captain of the football team was extremely special.

“It’s always been a dream even before high school, coming to the Mooney games and seeing those four players walk out to the middle of the field,” Desmond said. “It just meant a lot when I was named captain.”

The all-conference and all-county lineman is a three-year letter winner and two-year starter for the Cardinals.

Desmond also plays basketball and baseball. While juggling three sports, he posts a 4.313 GPA.

“I try to focus at the task at hand, so whether it’s practice, a game or homework,” he said. “Whatever is in front of I look to accomplish in a reasonable amount of time.”

He is a member of numerous clubs at Mooney, including the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. He is also a student ambassador and tutor.

“I pretty much just tutor whenever I’m needed around the school,” Desmond added. “If there are any problems, teachers typically tend to come to me or one of my other classmates. I look to help around whenever I get the chance.”

While he hasn’t decided on a college yet, Desmond plans on majoring in pre-med.

“I am looking to play sports in college, whether it’s football or possibly basketball at a lower division school,” he said.