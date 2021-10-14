Canfield Conference Player of the Year, Division I commit named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For Canfield senior Abbie Householder, volleyball is a family affair.

“My mom played in college and then my sister was playing, so I went to one of her practices with my parents because they were her coach and then I just kind of picked it up there,” Householder said.

Householder is a captain and three-year letter winner on the Cardinals volleyball team. The outside hitter was the 2020 district and conference player of the year.

Earlier this week, Householder reached a milestone and recorded her 1,000 career kill. Householder is also a four-year letter winner on Canfield track. As a freshman, she was crowned the conference champion in the hurdles.

“To prove myself more. My family is athletic and my mom was always a high school coach, not for track but for volleyball. Just to prove that I can do more than just be a coach’s daughter and stuff.” she said. “I don’t now, it was just really cool.”

Householder is just as competitive in the classroom and posts a 3.9 GPA.

“These past two years, I’ve had early release so I get to leave at 12:30,” she added.” So, that’s really nice with sports and usually they give it to kids who are in sports because it just gives you more time to be able to do your homework and study and stuff after school.”

She is also a member of the Chambers Choir and a youth group. Next fall, Householder will be continuing her volleyball career at YSU.

“That’s where both of my parents went,” Householder said. “That’s where they met. That’s where both my siblings went and it would be cool to be around here and have my friends and family come see me play.”

