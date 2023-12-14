BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On the basketball court, it can look like it comes easy to Boardman senior leader Mackenzie Riccitelli, something that four years of varsity basketball has helped her with.

“Well, now I’m more of like a vocal leader, like on the court. I would just be out there getting assists and stuff and not really nervous to speak of the seniors,” Riccitelli said.

After averaging 15.7 points per game her junior year, and now upping that above 17 so far as a senior, it just comes naturally.

“But now, since I’m at the top, it’s like I don’t have to be nervous about any of that. I just go out there and tell the girls, like, pick them up and stuff,” Riccitelli said.

In fact, the three-sport standout will graduate with 12 varsity letters between cross country, basketball and track, as well as being right at the top of her graduating class with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

“I definitely take pride in my grades and education is obviously the most important thing, so definitely,” Riccitelli said. “I mean, it comes naturally. I study a lot sometimes… but sometimes I just don’t need to and I just understand the material well.”

Three sports, classes, along with the National Honor Society and Italian NHS through the Italian club, Riccitelli says sometimes the same type of work ethic shows in all aspects.

“Just like the focus and hard work that you have to put into both, obviously in class, you got to focus like that,” Riccitelli said “You know what you’re doing for tests and stuff and here, you have to focus and put in hard work for the games.”

It’s hard to find a student-athlete with that kind of resume as she continues to be a model for future Spartans, something she always strived for growing up.

“I definitely looked up to some of the high school student-athletes when I was younger and all these camps and stuff,” Riccitelli said. “So to be someone that they can look up to, that’s just amazing.”

Next, Riccitelli will continue her basketball career at the College of Wooster, where she plans to study Secondary Education – Math.