BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some people are just born to be in the pool.

“When I was little, my former coach Erin Parker, she just … pushed every stroke and she saw something in me, and I’ve just been doing it ever since. It’s all I know, I guess,” Caleb Satterfield said.

Now a senior at Boardman High School, pushing has been the case for Satterfield and he never really slowed down. Now, entering his final season as a Spartan, he’s the reigning All-American Conference Swimmer of the Meet and boys Swimmer of the Year.

“This year, it’s just looking at the new freshmen, it’s almost like they’re my inspiration because they’re looking up to me,” Satterfield said. “So I have to be like the seniors were to me, to them. And I know how good my seniors were, so I want to be their seniors that they look up to.”

His teammates can look up to him out of the pool, too, where Satterfield sports a 3.92 GPA and did so while taking a junior course load his sophomore year and a senior course load his junior year.

“The fall season I have off, so I got, I really got into good studying habits and I get home, I eat and shower and then I study. My parents are really good about pushing me academically, not just athletically.”

Juggling his grades, Spanish Club, the National Honors Society and baseball still to come in the spring, Satterfield has seen his hard work pay off before graduation with seven varsity letters.

“There’s no simple way out of it, you have to, you have to put your all into everything you do and you can’t short your way out of anything if you want to get anywhere,” Satterfield said.

He’s taking that mindset to college, where he plans to study nursing.

Caleb Satterfield is our Student Athlete of the Week.