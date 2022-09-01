BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Zoey Fick-Mills is a four letter winner in golf and is ending her career as a Boardman Spartan the captain of the golf team.

“I love this golf program and being on this team. I don’t think I’ve ever been on a golf team I’ve loved more,” Fick-Mills said.

Along with being a two-time greatest golfer finalist, where she shot an 80 in 2021, she’s also a track and field letter winner.

“A lot of people go, ‘Oh, wow, pole vault?’ But that one’s really fun,” Fick-Mills said.

Most of all, Fick-Mills excels in the classroom with a sparkling 4.0 during her going-on four years at Boardman High School.

“Definitely golf requires a lot of intense focus and practice. Like when you’re doing it, you have to be like focus completely on the game and not in your own head,” Fick-Mills said. “Same with school, I like to get completely invested into my schoolwork and then just put everything else on the back burner when I’m doing it. It helps me focus and actually concentrate.”

She definitely stays busy with National Honor Society, Emerging Leaders, the Eviornthon team, four years of band and so much more throughout her community.

“I’m big on things like recycling and just environment-kind-of-geek, you could put it,” Fick-MIlls said. “I’m going to, with NHS, chair a committee for bringing back the recycling program in Boardman which kind of faded out a few years back. But I’m going to bring that back because I just, I really care about the environment.”

She hopes to possibly put both of those skills to use when attending college next year.

“I’d love to do golf when I go to college. I think that would be so much fun and I really hope I can major in chemical engineering, that’s a dream for me,” Fick-Mills said.