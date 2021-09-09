Beaver Local record holder, straight-A student named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local senior Grace Hill has always been competitive.

“I’ve swam the longest, but ever since I was younger, I was super competitive with sports,” Hill said. “Actually when I was younger, I really didn’t like volleyball, but now it’s my favorite sport and I love it.”

On the court, the middle blocker and captain earned all-district first team and all-conference honors her junior year.

In the pool, she is a three-time district qualifier and holds three schools records. Hill owns the fastest times in the 100m breaststroke, the 200m freestyle relay and the 200m medley relay.

“Just knowing that I’m the fastest to ever swim that as a girl for my school is just super cool,” she said. “The relays were super fun to be a part of. We actually broke them again the next year after we broke them the first time, so that was super fun to just push towards that goal.”

In the classroom, Hill is just as accomplished. She is a straight-A student with a 4.14 GPA. She is Class President, Student Council President and a member of the National Honor Society. She is also a member of SADD, Columbiana County Youth Coalition, iBelieve, show choir and participates in the school musical. In addition, Hill has logged over 250 hours of community service.

“I just think that’s great to become friends with different groups and to branch out,” Hill added. “I just love helping people out in my community and also in my school.”

Next year, Hill will continue her volleyball career at West Liberty University. She plans on majoring in education.

“It’s super close to home,” Hill said. “It’s only about an hour. I knew the coach beforehand and she’s amazing. All the girls were so welcoming and the campus is just beautiful.”