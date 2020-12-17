Student Athlete: Tyler Christie

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Tyler Christie is a special young man for the Cardinals.

Not only is he a standout in both hockey and lacrosse, he’s also set to serve our country in the coming years.



Last Friday, Tyler received his nomination to West Point from Congressman Bill Johnson.

And to top it all off, he’s a straight-A student at Canfield and now our “Student Athlete of the Week”.

“Hockey players are bred a little bit different,” said Christie. “You have to be really tough and willing to bleed, sweat, and even cry for your career, if you want to succeed.”

At 6-foot, 220 pounds, Tyler leaves it all on the ice for the Cardinals. Hockey’s a sport he’s grown to love. In fact, he’s been skating since he was just three years old and playing not long after that.

Now, 15 years later, he’s Canfield’s toughest player on defense.

“As a bigger kid, I’ve been the one that will be a little more physical compared to my other teammates and it feels good to rally my team especially because it gets the energy up,” said Christie. “But I take more pride in making good passes, making smart, quick plays, and playing better in the defensive zone than hitting anybody.”

Tyler is a two-year captain and leader for this Cardinals’ team. As a sophomore, he helped Canfield win their first ever hockey tournament and this season, they’ve already recorded several wins early in the campaign.

“In the coming years and even this year, you’re going to see a lot more out of the Canfield hockey program,” he said. “You’re really going to hear more about our name and we try and translate that off the ice as well.”

In the classroom, Tyler ranks in the top 10 percent of his class with a 3.97 GPA. Next year, he’s heading to West Point, where he hopes to play hockey, with his ultimate goal of working in Special Operations for the Army Rangers.

“Education as a whole has really meant a lot to me,” said Christie. “I have a big passion to grow and become the best version of myself. I really feel like the military is going to provide that for me.”