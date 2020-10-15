Student Athlete: Tyler Andersen

The Columbiana senior is an All Ohio golfer and four-time district qualifier, with a 3.8 GPA

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana senior Tyler Andersen is a natural on the golf course.

In fact, he picked up the game as a freshman, and last year, qualified for the state tournament.

Last week at districts, he finished just one shot short of making a return trip to Columbus.

Tyler is the complete package at Columbiana: a three-sport standout, top-notch student and now our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“There’s so much you can work on with golf that no one is ever going to master it,” Andersen said. “So I just like how you can always get better and always just come out here and have fun.”

Andersen is one of the top young golfers in the Valley — but you’d never know, he’s only been playing for the past four years. His grandfather helped get him into the game and now, they both work at The Links at Firestone, where Andersen practices for over 30 hours a week during the off-season.

“[Golf] definitely keeps you disciplined, definitely keeps your attitude where it needs to be,” he said. “You gotta stay focused or else it will throw your round off, same with school.”

Andersen is down to a two handicap and averaged 75 for 18-holes this season. He’s also a two-time conference tournament medalist and four-time district qualifier. But his biggest achievement came last season, when he qualified for the state tournament in Columbus.

“Placing ninth at state definitely was an eye-opener,” Andersen said. “It was just a great experience being around a bunch of great golfers from the state of Ohio, just an amazing experience.”

Off the course, Andersen is also a basketball and baseball standout for the Clippers. Plus, he ranks in the top 20 of his class with a 3.8 GPA.

Next year, he hopes to play golf in college and study either finance or engineering.

“Grades mean a lot. Ever since I was little, it’s been stressed to have good grades, especially with me wanting to go to college,” he said. “It definitely helps to have the best grades I can have and I always like to push myself.”

