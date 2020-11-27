Student Athlete: Molly Howard

The McDonald senior is an All-State forward closing in on 1,000 career points, with a 3.95 GPA

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team is expecting a big season, led by their senior leader Molly Howard. Their season is currently on hold with all Trumbull County sports taking a pause on Tuesday.

On the court, Molly is all energy, all the time.

“For me, it’s just a mindset, it’s always just been like that, that’s just always how I’ve played,” said Howard.

Molly and her identical twin sister Maddy are quite a one-two punch at McDonald. They grew up by each others’ side, sharing a close bond on and off the court.

“It’s like having a built-in best friend,” said Molly. “We push each other and are out on the driveway playing one-on-one and it normally ends up in an argument of some sort because we’re both so competitive.”

The Howard twins have helped the Blue Devils win back-to-back conference titles as well as a district championship last season. Their entire team returns for a highly anticipated season that’s currently on hold for a month because of the pandemic.

“This really goes to show that you can’t take anything for granted,” said Howard. “You have to play every game like it could be your last.”

Last week, Molly made her dreams a reality, signing with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to play Division 2 basketball on a full-ride scholarship.

“For it to actually become a reality is just insane,” said Howard. “It goes to show, it shows me where hard work can get you in life and it shows my teammates that as well.”

Off the court, Molly ranks in the top 15 of her class with a 3.95 GPA, while taking several college classes.

“Grades have always been really important to me,” said Howard. “I always try and keep up with my hard work, keep up studying and everything. My parents even push me to try and get all A’s and try not to get that ‘B’. ‘B’s’ aren’t bad but try and do the best you can.”