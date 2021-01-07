Student Athlete: Kyla Jamison

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team is enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory, including a win over their rival West Branch Wednesday.



Senior Kyla Jamison has a LOT to do with that success. She’s a 1st Team All-Conference performer who is just as talented in track and field. Plus, Kyla is a straight-A student and now our “Student Athlete of the Week.”

When Kyla steps on the court, she’s fully locked in.



“Some people may notice it because I’m pretty calm and collected most of the time,” she said. “But I am very competitive whether it’s in the classroom or on the court.”



Kyla is a four-year starter and three-year captain for the Quakers, leading her team in scoring and rebounding the past three seasons. Just last month, she passed 1,000 career points in a big win over Poland.



“It was really nice honestly to see the hard work pay off,” Jamison said. “But I would like to see the hard work pay off more in our team records. So just doing whatever the team needs, rebounding or points.”



As you can tell, Kyla is extremely humble and talented, and that carries over to track and field in the spring, where’s she’s just as accomplished. In fact, she’s a regional qualifier in both the shot put and discus.



“Just like basketball, throwing is a very technical sport and it takes a lot of focus,” Jamison said. “There’s a lot of technique, especially in the discus throw.”



Kyla turned down several scholarship offers for basketball to attend the University of Pennsylvania, where she’ll throw shot put and discus in the Ivy League. Kyla leads her class with a 4.0 GPA and serves as president of the National Honor Society. She wants to pursue a career in sports journalism.



“Grades are pretty important to me. I’m an athlete but I also think people don’t realize how much time I put into, you know, maintaining my 4.0.”