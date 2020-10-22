Student Athlete: Emma Bartlett

The Austintown Fitch senior is an All Conference setter with over 1,300 career assists, along with a 3.7 GPA

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volleyball is a way of life for Emma Bartlett.

The Austintown Fitch senior helped lead the Falcons to a conference championship this fall, along with a 16-4 regular-season record. She’s an All Conference setter and just as accomplished in the classroom. Now, Emma is our “Student Athlete of the Week.”

“It’s what I look forward to every day, coming into the gym with my best friends and being able to goof around and work hard,” Bartlett said. “It’s just my go-to thing.”

It’s no surprise Emma is a natural around a volleyball net. Her mom, Jody, is a long-time coach, teaching Emma the ins and outs of the game from an early age. She’s now a First-team All Conference setter with over 1,300 career assists to her name.

“I feel like my job is to keep everybody locked in and to keep everybody focused,” Bartlett said. “Seeing my teammates succeed is just as good as a feeling as if I were to.”

Emma is a two-year captain, setting up plenty of points for the Falcons this season en route to their first conference title since 1991. They wrapped up the All American Conference two weeks ago in a win over Boardman.

“This has definitely been the best team that I’ve ever been a part of. I’ve played with these girls for so long and it’s just like I’m out there with my best friends having fun and we’re achieving goals and yeah, it’s a dream come true basically,” she said.

Emma is also an All Conference point guard on the basketball team and carries a 3.7 GPA. Next year, she’s heading to Lake Erie College to play Division II volleyball and pursue a career in veterinary medicine.

“I always make it hard on myself because I know I can’t get lazy or else I’m going to not do good,” Bartlett said. “So I make sure I pick hard classes and I try to manage my time well with sports and everything. It does get hard but I think it’s worth it.”