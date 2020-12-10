Student Athlete: Cara McNally

The Ursuline senior is an All County performer in basketball and soccer, plus ranks in the top 10 of her class with a 4.34 GPA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline girls basketball team tipped off their season Monday with a home win over Crestview. Senior Cara McNally is their leader and sharpshooter from the outside.



She’s also a soccer standout and straight-A student at Ursuline, and now, Cara is our “Student Athlete of the Week’.

“Once you step on the court or once you step on the field, that’s the only thing that matters at the moment and you just have one goal and that’s to get the team a win,” said McNally. “The passion and my competitiveness really just steps out.”

Confident and determined, at 5’4″, McNally is a small but scrappy guard for the Irish. She’s known for her outside shooting and last year, knocked down 43 triples. Cara is now a two-year captain with big expectations for this season.

“The team chemistry that we have and if we nail down those basic fundamentals, I think we have a chance to be very good,” said McNally. “This year might not be a full season, and there might be some games that are canceled so I think we just have to appreciate it while we can and play every game like it could be our last game.”

In the fall, Cara was a four-year starter on the soccer team as an All District center back, earning All County honors all four seasons. Cara has done a little bit of everything for the Irish, as a third-generation Ursuline student.

“Everything seems like a family here, everyone’s always including,” she said. “There’s always some opportunity for everyone no matter your interests.”

Cara ranks in the top 10 of her class with a 4.34 GPA, while taking numerous AP classes. She’s also a member of National Honor Society and a student ambassador for the school.

“My parents have definitely stressed good grades and that’s been instilled in me from a young age,” said McNally. “I think now in high school that has allowed me to raise the standards for myself.”