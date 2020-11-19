Student Athlete: Brady Brungard

The Springfield senior is a 1st Team All-Conference center and nose tackle for the Tigers, ranked first in his class with a 4.0 GPA

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield football team is back in the State Championship for a second-straight year this weekend.



Leading the way up front is senior Brady Brungard: a fierce competitor on the field, and a likable guy off of it.

Brungard was named “Mr. Springfield” by the school this fall, his impact extending far beyond the football field. For his efforts on the field and in the classroom, Brady has been named our “Student Athlete of the Week”.



“I’m very competitive in everything I do, you can ask anyone from my family,” said Brungard. “Just playing board games with the family. I get competitive and sometimes I start to cheat a little bit, but that’s just me being very competitive.”

Brungard is the second-oldest of four siblings, growing up with two brothers, Brannon and Beau, both quarterbacks for the Tigers. As a center, Brungard has snapped both them the ball over the past four years. Their father Mark, a YSU football legend, serves as their offensive coordinator.

“Dad likes to keep most of the negative stuff and leave it here,” said Brungard. “As we’ve gotten older, they’ve stopped messing with me more. I mean, they’ll just run away from me at this point, but they stopped messing with me a little bit.”

Brungard is the big man of the family and the strongest player on the Tigers’ roster, able to bench press 365 pounds and deadlift 535. He’s been named 1st Team all MVAC the past two seasons and a big reason why Springfield is playing in their second-straight State Championship game come Sunday against Coldwater. The Tigers lost last year’s title game, 48-14 to Anna.

“We’ve had a chip on our shoulder since the bus ride home from that game last year,” said Brungard. “Our goal this whole year was to get back to this game and not only to get back but to win it this year, and so, we are very confident in our abilities to win this game.”

Off the field, Brady ranks first in his class with a 4.0 GPA, also serving as secretary of the National Honor Society and Student Council. Next year, he hopes to play football in college, possibly at YSU or Grove City College.

“Grades have always been very important to me. My mom and dad have preached that since we were younger, pushing us to get the best grades we possibly can.”