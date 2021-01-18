Struthers wins big in Cleveland

Eight Wildcats scored four points or more

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers powered past Villa Angela-St. Joseph at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, 74-49.

The Wildcats stay unbeaten at 12-0.

Brandon Washington led Struthers with 14 points. Aidan Slocum and Trey Metzka scored 13 and 12 points respectively. Keaton Kimble also registered 10 points.

Struthers is scheduled to meet Girard at home on Tuesday and then will travel to Jefferson on Friday.

Sophomore Anthony Ivey scored a game-high 23 points for the Vikings. VASJ will play at home against rival Cleveland Central Catholic.