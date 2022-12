STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Chloe Neider went for a game-high 23 points in the Wildcats’ 67-44 win over Lakeview.

Katelyn Kimble and Emma Morris added 10 and 9 points respectively for Struthers.

Since opening the year with an 0-2 mark, Struthers has run off six wins in a row.

Friday afternoon, the Wildcats will meet Canfield in Cleveland.

Lakeview’s Maggie Pavlansky tallied a team-leading 15 points. Annabelle Humphrey registered 8 points in the loss.

The Bulldogs will welcome Hubbard on Monday.