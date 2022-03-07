STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers came away with their third consecutive league championship by sitting atop the Northeast 8 Conference this season with a 12-2 mark.
Before falling to Howland (55-50) in the sectional final, the Wildcats had won six of their previous seven games.
Six of Struthers’ seven losses were by 7-points or less.
The Wildcats featured four players who scored in double-figures (Nick DelGratta, Ronnie Leonard, Sal Shaffer, Dante Colarossi).
2021-22 Struthers Wildcats Boys’ Basketball
Head Coach: Michael Wernicki
Record: 17-7 (12-2), T-1st place in Northeast 8 Conference
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 64.1
Scoring Defense: 56.6
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Nick DelGratta (JR) – 16.3
Ronnie Leonard (SR) – 15.1
Sal Shaffer (SR) – 11.2
Dante Colarossi (SR) – 10.5
Chance Laczko (JR) – 8.0
Rebounding
Ronnie Leonard (SR) – 8.2
Sal Shaffer (SR) – 8.0
Nick DelGratta (JR) – 6.1
Assists
Chance Laczko (JR) – 3.3
Steals
Nick DelGratta (JR) – 2.2
Three-Point Percentage
Dante Colarossi (SR) – 46.7%
Rocco Garchar (JR) – 42.4%
Ronnie Leonard (SR) – 36.7%
Nick DelGratta (JR) – 36.2%
Chance Laczko (JR) – 34.2%
Sal Shaffer (SR) – 33.3%
Free Throw Percentage
Dante Colarossi (SR) – 85.0%
Nick DelGratta (JR) – 68.5%
Chance Laczko (JR) – 68.3%