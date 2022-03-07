STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers came away with their third consecutive league championship by sitting atop the Northeast 8 Conference this season with a 12-2 mark.

Before falling to Howland (55-50) in the sectional final, the Wildcats had won six of their previous seven games.

Six of Struthers’ seven losses were by 7-points or less.

The Wildcats featured four players who scored in double-figures (Nick DelGratta, Ronnie Leonard, Sal Shaffer, Dante Colarossi).

2021-22 Struthers Wildcats Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Michael Wernicki

Record: 17-7 (12-2), T-1st place in Northeast 8 Conference

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 64.1

Scoring Defense: 56.6

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Nick DelGratta (JR) – 16.3

Ronnie Leonard (SR) – 15.1

Sal Shaffer (SR) – 11.2

Dante Colarossi (SR) – 10.5

Chance Laczko (JR) – 8.0

Rebounding

Ronnie Leonard (SR) – 8.2

Sal Shaffer (SR) – 8.0

Nick DelGratta (JR) – 6.1

Assists

Chance Laczko (JR) – 3.3

Steals

Nick DelGratta (JR) – 2.2

Three-Point Percentage

Dante Colarossi (SR) – 46.7%

Rocco Garchar (JR) – 42.4%

Ronnie Leonard (SR) – 36.7%

Nick DelGratta (JR) – 36.2%

Chance Laczko (JR) – 34.2%

Sal Shaffer (SR) – 33.3%

Free Throw Percentage

Dante Colarossi (SR) – 85.0%

Nick DelGratta (JR) – 68.5%

Chance Laczko (JR) – 68.3%