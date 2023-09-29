CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Anthony Carter scored two first half touchdowns and Struthers took a 20-0 halftime lead in route to a 40-6 victory over Lakeview Friday night in Northeast Eight Conference play.

A Jason Dukes touchdown run gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

A pair of Carter touchdowns gave Struthers a 20-0 lead going into halftime.

The strong scoring output from the Wildcats continued in the second half with Devin Braham’s touchdown run. A Dukes two-point conversion would give Struthers a 28-0 lead late in the third quarter.

Na’jier Howard’s touchdown extended the Wildcats’ lead once again, 34-0 midway through the fourth.

Anthony Pastella Jr. added a late score for Struthers as well.

Struthers (5-2) will host Youngstown East next week. Lakeview (3-4) will host Hubbard.