BERKSHIRE, Ohio (WKBN) – #6 Struthers (9-3) takes on #2 Lake Catholic in the Division IV, Region 13 Playoffs Friday night.

The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter with an Anthony Carter touchdown run. They would carry that score into the second quarter.

Following a Cougars field goal, Carter found the endzone again to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 14-3.

Struthers would lead 14-11 at the half.

Carter found the end zone for a third time midway through the third to give the Wildcats a double-digit lead, 21-11.

Struthers currently leads 21-11 in the third quarter as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

The winner will advance to play the winner of #4 West Branch vs. #1 Canton South next week.