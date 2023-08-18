LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s week one of Friday night football as Beaver Local welcomes Struthers to their home field, Beaver Local Stadium.
During the first drive of the season, Austin Cline connected with Taylor Johnston to open up the scoring with a touchdown reception.
This drive was quickly answered by the Wildcats as Jason Dukes found the endzone three times.
Struthers leads 22-7 mid-way through the second.
Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Struthers will visit Geneva in week two. Beaver Local will visit Salem.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.