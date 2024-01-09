STURTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers saw three different players reach double figures as the Wildcats cruised to a 61-40 win over Lakeview in Northeast 8 Conference action on Tuesday night.

Lucas Patti (14 points), Sincere Miller (12 points) and Jondel Estrada (10 points) all reached the mark while Andrew Kopnicky and Jason Dukes weren’t far behind with 8 & 7 respectively.

Despite the loss, Lakeview senior Kyle Senkowitz led all scorers in the game with 15 points as they fall to 7-4 and 3-2 in NE8 play.

Struthers improves to 6-3 with their second straight victory and move to 4-1 in conference play and set up a battle atop the NE8 as they host first-place Poland on Friday night at home.