Watch: Struthers stumbles in week two; Wildcats fall to New Philadelphia

The Wildcats fell to the Quakers 37-8 Friday night.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – New Philadelphia topped Struthers 37-8 in week two of the 2019 high school football season.

Baron May completed 12-17 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the win the Quakers. He also rushed for 121 yards and two additional scores on the night.

Jent Joseph caught eight passes for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Struthers was led by Tyrese Hawkins who tallied 53 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Struthers drops to 1-1 on the season. The Wildcats return to action on the road at West Branch in week three.