Struthers stays perfect after rolling past Hubbard on the road

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers went on the road to pick up their 10th win in as many games following their 65-20 win over Hubbard.

Nine Wildcats scored including William Bloom, who led the team with 14 points. Aidan Slocum finished with 13 and Brandon Washington had 10. Struthers scored at least 14 points or more in each quarter.

On Tuesday, Struthers (10-0) will welcome Poland for a key league tilt.

Riley Heckert scored 11 points for the Eagles. Hubbard is scheduled to return to action on Saturday when they face South Range.