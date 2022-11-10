Struthers’ standout Olindo Pezzone signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Youngstown State.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers’ standout Olindo Pezzone signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career in the college ranks at Youngstown State.

A signing ceremony was held at Struthers High School on Thursday.

Last spring, Pezzone batted a team-high .329. He finished the season with 17 RBI’s on 23 hits with 8 doubles, one triple, and a home run.

On the mound he compiled a record of 3-4 with a 3.33 ERA in nine appearances. In 33.2 innings of work, he allowed 16 earned runs on 30 hits with 40 strikeouts for the Wildcats. Opposing batters posted an average of just .224 against him.