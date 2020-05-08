Struthers standout Adrian Brown follows in father’s footsteps at YSU

Adrian Brown, Sr. starred for the Penguins from 1996 to 1999 and now his son will walk on

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers football standout Adrian Brown will walk onto the Youngstown State football program, looking to earn a scholarship in the future.

Brown follows in the footsteps of his father, Adrian Brown, Sr., who starred for the Penguins from 1996 to 1999. He ranks fourth all-time on YSU’s career rushing list and is first in career rushing touchdowns with 55.

The younger Brown will play defense for the Penguins, most likely in the secondary at cornerback.

Last fall at Struthers, Brown rushed for 960 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, he piled up 62 total tackles with five pass breakups. He also forced two fumbles and notched two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Brown chose to walk on at YSU over Tiffin, Findlay, Anderson, Mount Union, Fairmont State and Ohio Dominican.