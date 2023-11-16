TALLMADGE, Ohio (WKBN) – In Region 13 of Division IV, the unbeaten Canton South Wildcats are the top seed and are seeking their first-ever regional title.

Canton South is matched against Struthers, a team that has defeated each of its playoff opponents by single digits and appears to be destined to take the crown.

Struthers has never won the regional championship as well.

Who will be crowned the champion and move on to the state tournament?

OHSAA High School Football Playoffs – Division IV, Region 13 Championship

Friday, November 17, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Struthers (10-3) vs. Canton South (13-0)

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Canton South, 40.2; Struthers 30.8

Scoring Defense: Struthers, 17.6; Canton South, 23.9

Game Notes

-Struthers has won each of its three post-season games by a total margin of 13 points.

-With 10 seconds remaining in the game, coach John Bayuk went into his bag of tricks as Jason Dukes tossed a 9-yard touchdown to Robert Carcelli for the go-ahead score against Lake Catholic to secure the 28-25 victory. Struthers was able to gain 365 rushing yards in this last week’s game led by Dukes’ 189-yard performance and Devin Braham’s 109 yards on the ground.

-Struthers has achieved its first 10-win season since 1987 (10-2).

-Canton South got by West Branch, 40-21, last week to advance to the regional championship game. Wildcats quarterback Poochie Snyder threw for 233 yards (2 TDs) and ran for another 142 yards (2 TDs).

-Under coach Matt Dennison, the Wildcats have won 29 of 37 games played (29-8) since the 2021 season.

2023 Results

Struthers (10-3)

Wildcats 28 Lake Catholic 25*

Wildcats 14 Poland 9*

Wildcats 21 Girard 16*

Poland 28 Wildcats 27

Wildcats 21 Niles 0

Wildcats 34 East 8

Wildcats 40 Lakeview 6

Wildcats 41 Hubbard 14

South Range 37 Wildcats 33

Wildcats 35 Girard 28

Wildcats 48 Brookville 7

Geneva 31 Wildcats 22

Wildcats 37 Beaver Local 20

*-playoff

Canton South (13-0)

Wildcats 40 West Branch 21*

Wildcats 27 Buchtel 26*

Wildcats 35 Northwest 7*

Wildcats 48 Northwest 28

Wildcats 34 Tuslaw 3

Wildcats 41 Fairless 35

Wildcats 35 Triway 28

Wildcats 35 Manchester 14

Wildcats 56 CVCA 28

Wildcats 45 Orrville 14

Wildcats 35 Sandy Valley 27

Wildcats 50 Dover 40

Wildcats 42 St. Clairsville 40

*-playoff

