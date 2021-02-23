Struthers rolls past Niles at Sectionals; Wildcats remain unbeaten

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers rolled past Niles 72-35 in the Division II Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals Tuesday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.
Trey Metzka led the Wildcats with 19 points, while Ronnie Leonard added 12 points in the victory.
Aidan Slocum chipped in with 9 points, while Dante Colarossi added 8 points.
Doug Foster led the Red Dragons with 19 points in the setback.
Struthers remains undefeated at 22-0.
The Wildcats return to action in the Division II Sectional Final Friday night against #24 Geneva. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. from Struthers Fieldhouse.