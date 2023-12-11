STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing by one point (23-22) entering the fourth quarter, Struthers rallied to top East, 35-29.

Katelyn Kimble sank three shots from long distance to lead the Wildcats with 11 points. Taiya Baraka scored 6 and Ava Croyle and Emma Morris each added 5 points.

Struthers will make the trip to league-rival South Range on Thursday.

Junior Alyssa Crankfield scored a game-high 12 points for East while John’Niqua Clay tallied 9.

The Golden Bears will play at Chaney on Wednesday.