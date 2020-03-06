Struthers outlasts Ursuline in District thriller

Struthers held on late to outlast Ursuline 59-55 in the Division II District Semifinals at Boardman High School Thursday night.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers held on late to outlast Ursuline 59-55 in the Division II District Semifinals at Boardman High School Thursday night.

Brandon Washington led Struthers with a game-high 20 points. Carson Ryan added 14 points in the win, while Trey Metzka also reached double-figures finishing with 10.

Ursuline was led by Brady Shannon who piled up a team-high 18 points. Jakylan Irving chipped in with 9 points in the setback.



Ursuline’s season comes to an end with a record of 11-14.

Struthers improves to 21-3 overall. The Wildcats advance to face Chaney in the Division II District Championship game on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. at Boardman High School.